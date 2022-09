CLEARFIELD – Limited details are available following an aircraft emergency Friday night at the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport.

According to the Lawrence Township Fire Company Web site, the small, single-engine Skyhawk went off the runway around 6:21 p.m.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when additional details become available.

The photo is courtesy of the fire company, and for more information, please visit: https://www.lt5fd.com/.