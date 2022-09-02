By: Krissy Turner

It’s time to ride.

Sept. 9, John Farr will embark upon his annual tour across Pennsylvania as part of Bike2Build, which helps support Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

Each year, Farr cycles in hopes of inspiring others to join him in his purpose – to build hope in communities by building hopes for people in need.

Hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County, Bike2Build helps to support local families who are in need of affordable housing.

Last year, Farr cycled 885 miles from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Clearfield arriving home in conjunction with fall festivities in downtown Clearfield.

This year’s 390-mile cycling journey has him traversing the hilly and mountainous terrain of the Keystone State from Philadelphia to DuBois.

And while his ride may be “a little shorter than past years,” it will not be any less challenging, according to Harley Steiner, spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity.

“He’s completed the tour annually since 2005 to help inspire others in building hope in our communities through building homes for those in need.

“Last year John raised $23,700 and he hopes to double donations this year.” Last year funds helped with roof repairs, construction of handicap ramps and various other projects.

Bike2Build begins Sep. 9, at 8 a.m., when Farr departs from Philadelphia, and at 82-years young, the local Habitat for Humanity president will cycle about 60 miles each day.

Day one Farr will ride from Philadelphia to Allentown; then on Sept. 10 from Allentown to White Haven; and Sept. 11, from White Haven to Shamokin Dam.

On Sept. 12, he will ride from Shamokin Dam to Lock Haven; Sept. 13 from Lock Haven to Emporium and Sep. 14 from Emporium to DuBois.

“John completes this ride every year out of the goodness of his heart,” said Steiner, “and at over 80 years old … he enjoys meeting new people, the [scenic] views and the challenge.”

People can follow Farr’s 2022 bike tour live at www.bike2build.org and or follow Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County on Facebook.