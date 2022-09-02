CLEARFIELD – The deadline for interested parties to submit applications for project funding from the 2022 Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Grant Program is Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.

For 2022, applications are only being accepted via the online grant portal that can be accessed on the Charitable Foundation Web site at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org.

The online grant portal opened on Monday, Aug. 8 and will close promptly at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23. Any organization that has started an online application is reminded that they must click the submit button on their application by 4 p.m. on Sept. 23 to be considered by the CCCF Grant Committee for funding.

CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said: “We are seeing quite a bit of activity with the online grant portal. Many applications have been started and a few have already been submitted for consideration.”

As in past years, the Grant Committee will begin reviewing and scoring the applications after the deadline date.

McCracken added: “The online application system appears to be working very well and will make it much easier for the Grant Committee members to sort through and review the application.”

The software has a built-in scoring system that will allow each individual committee member to score specific sections of the application, then each score will be combined and averaged to help the committee and the Charitable Foundation Board make the final selections.

Since inception, the grant program has distributed just under $170,000 for projects all over Clearfield County. In 2021, 31 different organizations were awarded grant funding totaling $47,915.

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors and the Grant Committee encourage any organization that may have a viable project to visit the CCCF Web site and file a grant application.

It should be noted, filing organizations do not have to be a 501(c)3, but organizations that are not a 501c3 may need to partner with a municipal government or another 501(c)3 organization to serve as the pass thru agent for the grant funding.