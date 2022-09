Nora Jaunita Grube, 99 years old, of Luray, Virginia, died on August 15, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Grube was born on December 7, 1922, in Punxsutawney, Pa, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Belle (McCarty) Stiver. She was married to Harland Grube, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2007. Jaunita loved all things […]

