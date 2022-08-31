BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce its new Pour Tour map is now available. Sixteen wineries, four breweries and five distilleries are featured.

Each has a listing with their location, contact information and 25 words describing what they offer, along with their location noted on the large folding map.

There is also a section to collect stickers from each participant. When all 25 stickers have been collected, maps can be redeemed at the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau office for a free Pour Tour T-shirt. The shirt offer is available through Oct. 31, 2023.

?The new guides with map are available for download online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information, PAGO branded information racks and at Visitors Bureau members’ locations.

Visitors can also request a copy via mail by calling 814-849-5197 or e-mailing info@visitpago.com.

“One of the quickest-growing trends in travel are vacations or weekend getaways based around visiting local wineries, breweries and distilleries. We affectionately call these visitors ‘Booze Travelers,’” states John Straitiff, executive director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Pour Tour was designed to be a complete guide for those interested in experiencing and enjoying the unique flavors of our region. The T-shirt offer is a fun way to get people to visit all the stops on the tour.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.