Karen Lee Emings, 80, of North Apollo, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Washington Twp. She was born on Friday November 28, 1941 in New Bethlehem, Pa. The daughter of the late Williard Demerle and Clara Geraldine Anthony Hayes. Before her retirement, she was self-employed with her husband in their welding company, where she […]

