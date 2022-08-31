CLEARFIELD – Three area men charged with various sex crimes in unrelated cases, were in motions court on Tuesday concerning modifications to their bail.

Richard Stephen English, 52, of Clearfield, is charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor-sex offenses, and corruption of minors in addition to misdemeanor counts of indecent assault-forcible compulsion and indecent assault-without consent. His bail was set at $50,000 in April.

His attorney, Ryan Dobo, told Judge Paul Cherry that English has plans to live in Clearfield and is therefore, not a flight risk.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers responded that he feels $50,000 bail is reasonable, considering the seriousness of the charges. Cherry agreed and denied the motion.

According to an affidavit, on March 30, English kissed, hugged and inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl before offering to buy her a bathing suit.

His case is scheduled to be discussed at criminal call on Thursday.

Kenneth James Ireland, 22, of Wallaceton, had his bail revoked earlier this month. Attorney Joshua Maines, who represents him, asked bail be reset at the same amount, $25,000, unsecured on Tuesday.

Maines stated that Ireland lost his job and home in West Virginia and will be living in Clearfield. He noted that Ireland is now married with a child on the way.

Sayers argued for secured bail and suggested it be high enough to both ensure Ireland attends future court dates and to protect the public. Ireland has another case now pending in West Virginia as well.

Cherry set Ireland’s bail at $25,000, secured.

Ireland is charged with 17 various charges including criminal attempt/rape, criminal solicitation/rape, rape-threat of forcible compulsion, attempt/indecent assault person less than 16, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

His criminal complaint details how on Jan. 29, 2021, Ireland carried the 15-year-old victim “bridal style” to a spare bedroom where he sexually assaulted her.

Eventually she pushed him off her and ran to the bathroom where she shut the door. He asked to be let into the bathroom and she refused him.

Later she went back into the living room. Ireland mentioned to her that he had been accused of rape before, but said he didn’t do it.

Later that same night, he allegedly performed a sex act on her, before taking her to a spare room where he sexually assaulted her again.

Ireland is scheduled for a trial on Sept. 21 and 22.

Brandon James Spencer, 27, of Mahaffey, is charged with rape of unconscious person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person unconscious and sexual assault, all felonies, in one case and misdemeanor indecent assault in another.

His attorney, Dobo, decided to withdraw the motions to reduce his bail, saying the cases are scheduled for criminal call on Thursday and further discussions will be held with the prosecution at that time. Spencer’s current bail totals $110,000.

In his first case from June 11, the victim told police she was using medical marijuana and had tried methamphetamine before she passed out on a bed at a Lawrence Township residence.

According to the affidavit, at one point, she awoke to see Spencer sitting on the bed and looking at his phone. She passed out again and then woke to find Spencer allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The second case stems from Spencer’s own confession to investigators that he remembered touching and kissing the victim that night, but said it was consensual. He reportedly did not remember having actual intercourse with her.