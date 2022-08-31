CURRY RUN – The 26th annual Curry Run Soupfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10at the grove in Curry Run.

People should note that the Soupfest is being held on a Saturday. Soup will be served at 1 p.m. along with breads and desserts.

Soups on this year’s menu are beef vegetable, ham & bean, chicken noodle, venison chili and snapping turtle. All prepared over a large fire pit.

Those attending should bring a lawn chair and their own cold drink. However, alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Bowls, utensils, napkins and coffee will be provided. Guests may bring a dessert, vegetables for soup (not frozen), crackers or bread.

“Come join in an afternoon of good conversation and old photos with old friends,” event organizers say. All are welcome.

In case of inclement weather, the Soupfest will be held at the Greenwood Township Building (old Bells Landing Schoolhouse) along Route 219 in Bells Landing.

For more information, please call 814-277-6841 and ask for Jim or Shirley.