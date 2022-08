Tina M. Lorenz, 65, of Lincolnton, North Carolina and formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Born on October 24, 1956, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Harold Gale and Margie Annie Louise (Womeldorf) Smeltzer. Tina worked as a nurse for the Kindred Nursing Center. She is […]

