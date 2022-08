Diane Gail Hughes, 76, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois, PA. Diane was born on August 19, 1946, to the late Theodore Deloss and Carmen Agatha (Pierce) Hughes in DuBois, PA. Diane graduated from Reynoldsville – Sykesville Area High School with the Class of 1964. After high […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/diane-gail-hughes/