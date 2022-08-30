GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club recently held a Cornhole Tournament at the Grampian Community Park. Twenty teams competed all in effort to support club activities and events.
The club would like to thank everyone who helped make its first tournament a huge success, especially Linda McCall for having her food truck on-site for players and workers.
Cornhole winners are as follows:
“A” Bracket
- First Place – Dan Huey and Shawn Kniseley
- Second Place – Buck Harrington and John Nichols
“B” Bracket
- First Place – Matthew Johnston Jr. and Hunter Knepp
- Second Place – Diane Corio and Dube Corio
Blind Draw Challenge
- First Place – Shawn Kniseley and Terry Young
- Second Place – Hunter Knepp and Adam Bressler
Airmail Contest Winner
- Shawn Kniseley
8 Bagger Challenge Winner
- John Nichols