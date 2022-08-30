GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club recently held a Cornhole Tournament at the Grampian Community Park. Twenty teams competed all in effort to support club activities and events.

The club would like to thank everyone who helped make its first tournament a huge success, especially Linda McCall for having her food truck on-site for players and workers.

Cornhole winners are as follows:

“A” Bracket

First Place – Dan Huey and Shawn Kniseley

Second Place – Buck Harrington and John Nichols

“B” Bracket

First Place – Matthew Johnston Jr. and Hunter Knepp

Second Place – Diane Corio and Dube Corio

Blind Draw Challenge

First Place – Shawn Kniseley and Terry Young

Second Place – Hunter Knepp and Adam Bressler

Airmail Contest Winner

Shawn Kniseley

8 Bagger Challenge Winner