CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging celebrates 45 years of service to the community this year, in concurrence with the 27th annual Ann S. Thacik Charity Auction.

The auction and 45th Anniversary Celebration are planned for Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Copper Cork Event Center (former Knights of Columbus) at 512 Arnold Ave., in Clearfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

This year, online and in-person bidding options will again be offered. Online bidding opens Sept. 26, and closes at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Silent Auction bidding also ends at 6:30 p.m. on the night of the event.

Text CCAAA22 to 76278 to register. Guests attending the live auction are also asked to bring their smart phone or tablet to bid on items. Free Wi-Fi is available.

Live bidding gets underway at the event at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13, with Auctioneers Pat Errigo and Stephanie Tarbay. A total of 25 items will be up for bid in the live-only portion of the auction. Bidders must be present to win items in the live auction.

Tickets are $10 per person, and include food, beverages, games, and admittance to the auction. To purchase tickets, see more information, or view auction items, visit https://CCAAA22.givesmart.com.

Proceeds benefit programs and services offered by the CCAAA to improve the quality of life for area senior citizens. One of the biggest agency fundraisers of the year, the auction committee’s goal for 2022 is to raise $35,000.

Donations of auction items are still being accepted. Contact Ronda Vaughn at 814-765-2696 or rvaughn@ccaaa.net to donate.

The 27th Annual Ann S. Thacik Charity Auction is sponsored by Target; Helmbold & Stewart Insurance; CNB Bank; Curry & Associates Inc.; Hallstrom Construction Inc.; Kubista, Ryan & Valenza LLP; Pennsylvania Grain Processing; The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.; Vision Quality Components Inc.; A.J. Ross Towing & Recovery; B&C Pools and Spas; Bill Lefever Excavating Inc.; Clearfield Bowling Lanes; CVS Pharmacy; Dotts Motor Company Inc.; Grice Gun Shop Inc.; Howell Paving; Joan Bracco, in loving memory of John Bracco; Alice Pezorski; Jane Lee Yare; John Lewis Shade Post 6; Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel & Thomas; Kennedy Transfer Inc.; and Wisor Photography & Videography.