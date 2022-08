Thomas Emery “Bone” Hand, age 70 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Wesley Chapel, FL. Born on June 25th, 1952 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Emery Hand and Louise Hand. Tom was a 1970 graduate of DuBois High School. After school, he married and raised his family in Tampa Bay, FL. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/thomas-emery-bone-hand/