Sandra D. Barnett, 70, of Brookville, died early Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home following a decline in her health. Born on July 24, 1952 in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Lorna Lowmaster Miller. She was a graduate of Brookville High School and prior to her retirement, she had worked at Sealy Mattress in […]

