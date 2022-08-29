CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 2, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Box Culvert:

? State Route: 2051 (Drain Highway)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crafco:

? State Route: 3013 (Ridge Avenue)

? State Route: 3015 (Naulton Road)

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0036 (Westover to Horse Shoe Road)

? State Route: 0219 (Bells Landing)

? State Route: 0286 (Burnside)

? State Route: 4004 (Luthersburg)

? State Route: 4006 (Golden Yoke Road)

Inlet Box:

? State Route: 3007 (New Millport)

Mowing:

? Interstate 80 (East and West bound)

Patching:

? State Route: 0053 (Philipsburg to Kylertown)

? State Route: 0729 (Glen Hope)

? State Route: 2002 (Hegarty Cross Roads)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0729 (Janesville to Glen Hope)

? State Route: 2015 (McCartney to Boardman)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0879 (Karthaus)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0219 (Dubois)

? State Route: 0255 (Dubois)

Sign Upgrade and Repairs:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

