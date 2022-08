Jeanne L. Larkin, 65, of Sykesville, died late Friday afternoon, August 26, 2022 following a brief illness while at McKinley Health Center. Born in Pittsburgh on May 14, 1957, she was the daughter of the late William and Virginia Jones Larkin. She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and spent her life making a home for her family. […]

