State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report Aug. 25 about an assault on Egypt Road in Bradford Township. As a result, Dustin Fry, 33, of Woodland was taken into custody and allegedly found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. He was housed in county jail on a probation violation and arraigned on charges.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of a male who was allegedly trespassing and defacing an ATA bus. He was located by police and charges are to be filed.
- While on patrol, police located a male who had crashed his motorcycle. He was found to have been driving while heavily intoxicated and didn’t have a valid driver’s license. He was also allegedly in possession of a controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
- Police responded to a report of an irate male with a knife walking around a Reed Street residence. He allegedly had made threats to other tenants in the building. Police arrived and located the male inside his apartment where he was taken into custody.
- Police and EMS responded to Zimmerman Avenue for a report of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, police and EMS learned the male was experiencing an overdose; he was assisted to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a suicidal male Aug. 26 on Industrial Park Road. According to police, contact was made with the male in a wooded area and he was found to be extremely intoxicated. Emergency personnel were summoned to the area to provide treatment and transport to Penn Highlands Hospital. Police have cited the male for public drunkenness.
- Police responded to a physical domestic altercation Aug. 26 on Martin Street Extension. Upon arrival on-scene, it was found a male had allegedly attempted to choke and grab the victim. He was taken into custody and to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation. Charges are currently pending.