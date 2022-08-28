CLEARFIELD – The 84th class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Practical Nursing Program graduated 13 students on July 22.

Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director, and Tonya Saggese, nursing program director, welcomed the audience to the event.

Abigale Kramer, nursing graduate, introduced the commencement speaker: Brittany Rougeux, LPN, director of nursing.

Academic awards were presented by Saggese to the three students with the highest-grade point averages in the class: Mallory Smith, Katelyn Coulter and Jerrica Strong.

Heather Williams, NTHS advisor, introduced graduates that had been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society: Jada Bumbarger, Katelyn Coulter, Molly Ertmer, Alpha Longoria, Mallory Smith and Jerrica Strong.

Diplomas were awarded by Redden, Tiffany Cover, principal/assistant director, and Saggese. Graduates were presented for graduation by Cheryl Krieg, previous Practical Nursing director, and nursing pins were awarded by Alene Homan, nursing instructor.

Jessica Lash, nursing instructor, led the graduates in reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge. Morgan Smith, nursing graduate, provided the farewell address.

In the front row, from left, are: Evette Shaw, Laura Lanager, Cheryl Reitz-Cuneo and Alpha Longoria.

In the second row are: Morgan Smith, Lindsey Bickle and Jerrica Strong. In the third row are: Abigale Kramer, Katelyn Coulter and Jada Bumbarger.

In the fourth row are: Tyler Walker, Paige Krepps, Molly Ertmer and Mallory Smith.

The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Inc. and Pennsylvania Department of Education and approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing.