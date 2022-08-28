CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of September.

Sept. 1: Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 1: Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 1: Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 5: Library Closed for Labor Day

Sept. 6: Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 21: Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 23: Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 23: Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sept. 26: Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28: Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.