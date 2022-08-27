PHILIPSBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area residents that the truss bridge on Presquisle Street (Route 2020) in Chester Hill remains closed.

PennDOT is working closely with local officials to determine options for the future of the bridge.

Barricades and fencing are in place at the bridge and the sidewalks have been removed. In the interest of public safety, no vehicle, bicycle, or pedestrian traffic is allowed on the bridge. PennDOT is reviewing additional measures to eliminate unlawful pedestrian usage.

Drivers are reminded that an official detour around the closure is in place. The detour uses McGuirk Street, Walton Street (Route 53) and Water Street. Drivers familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes.

The official pedestrian detour is the same as the one for motorized vehicles, using McGuirk Street, Walton Street (Route 53) and Water Street.

PennDOT thanks area drivers and pedestrians for their patience during this closure and detours. Please use caution on detour routes and obey posted speed limits and detours signs.

