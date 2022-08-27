CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide overcame a slow start and a 12-7 halftime deficit to rally to defeat the Meyersdale Red Raiders 34-18 at Coach Andy Evanko Field in the season opener for both teams.

Senior signal caller Danny McGarry led the second half turnaround. Three third quarter touchdowns flipped the score to the Tide’s favor from 12-7 to 28-12.

When the Red Raiders scored at the beginning of the fourth quarter to narrow the gap to 28-18, the Tide’s Chris Fegert returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards to seal the deal.

McGarry accounted for all four of the Tide’s other touchdowns on runs from 16, 2, and 26 yards. He added a four yard touchdown pass to Andrew Pentz as well.

The Tide blocked four kicks in the game – two punts, one enabling the Tide to set up shop at the Red Raider two-yard line, and two extra points.

Red Raider quarterback Daulton Sellers had a big night as well, rushing for 150 yards and two scores.

The Golden Tide (1-0) will hit the road next Friday night to face the Juniata Valley Green Hornets (1-0), 23-12 victors over the Glendale Vikings in their opener, in an Inter-County Conference match up.