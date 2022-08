MIFFLINTOWN-Due to lightning in the vicinity, the Clearfield Bison-Juniata Indians game was halted with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter. Consistent lightning in the area pushed back resuming the contest, and eventually both schools agreed that it was in the best interest for all to suspend play.

The game will resume at 6 p.m. on Saturday. At the time of the game being suspended, the Indians held a 6-0 advantage over Clearfield.