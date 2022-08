Sandy Lee Stewart, age 36, of Rossiter, PA died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born on October 30, 1985, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Clark and Melody Moats Clark. Sandy married Ruth Stewart on September 15, 2011. She survives. She was a homemaker and was previously a caregiver at ARC Human […]

