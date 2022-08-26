Agency Recognizes 29 Employees Across Pennsylvania

CLEARFIELD – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian recently recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.

Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, whichrepresents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter countieswere among the honorees.

“These employees represent the many incredible members of the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and community connections, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”

Gramian and other department executives honored winnersJason Powell and Amanda Nelson during an event held at the Governor’s Residence.

“Jason and Amanda are the latest examples of PennDOT employees who apply insight and critical thinking to their work, said Tom Zurat, District 2 Executive.

“They keep work goals in mind and are open to change. Because of that attitude, we’re able to maximize assets and save tax payer dollars. Presenting them with the Star award is greatly deserved”.

Jason Powell is District 2’s maintenance operations manager. Jason developed and implemented District 2 Winter Contingency Plans to ensure continuity of service to the public.

Jason has also worked to improve brine usage, as well as address tree canopy concerns. Jason’s multiple innovations are expected to yield an estimated savings of $1 million this year.

Amanda Nelson currently serves as a Clearfield County assistant highway maintenance manager. Amanda’s effort to develop a comprehensive planning and scheduling tool led to analysis of Clearfield County summer operations and snow route miles.

The outcome was a right-sizing of personnel and fleet, resulting in the reduction of two dump trucks and an estimated savings of $700,000.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity.

The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties visit www.penndot.pa.gov/District2.