CLEARFIELD – Only a few weeks remain in the 2022 Corner Concert Series in downtown Clearfield.

On Aug. 26, blues/rock band, “Lone Crow Rebellion,” will perform for the first time on the corner concert stage.

Then, on Sept. 2, Scott McCracken will return to play acoustic originals as well as your favorite cover tunes.

Concerts take place Friday nights, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., under the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park.

“There are only a few more weeks left,” expresses Steve Albert, event organizer, “so make plans to attend, if you already haven’t.”

Admission is always free and concerts feature a variety of music by local artists from all over central Pennsylvania.

This summer the concerts raise funds for Boxes of Hope, a ministry that uses care packages to encourage breast cancer patients.

For more information, please visit boh4bc.org and or “follow” Boxes of Hope on Facebook.

Albert would like to thank the Clearfield community for its support of live music, local businesses and charities.

Follow the Corner Concert Series on Facebook @cornerconcerts to stay up to date.