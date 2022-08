Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Lawrence Township Contact: 814-765-1533 Wendy M. Bailey Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Brenda J. Baney Philipsburg Failure to Respond Traffic Isaac C. Banks Clearfield Summons Undelivered Non-traffic Wendy L. Barnett DuBois Failure to Pay Traffic John Bates Clearfield Failure to Pay Dog Warrant Tammy L. Batts Holidaysburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic Nathan J. Bennett Philipsburg Failure to Respond Traffic Denton J. Best Grampian Failure to Pay Traffic Dustin A. Black Kane Failure to Respond Traffic Brandy M. Boda Clearfield (3) Failure to Pay Traffic Cynthia A. Bradley Brisbin Failure to Pay Traffic Robert I. Brewer Olanta Failure to Pay Traffic James R. Brink Fallentimber Failure to Pay Traffic Bobbie Jo Cambria Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Chris A. Centra Jr. Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Larry L. Chronister Brockway Failure to Pay Traffic Brooke L. Chuba Weedville Failure to Pay Non-traffic Donald E. Clark Jr. Altoona Failure to Pay Non-traffic Jamine L. S. Collier New Brighton Failure to Pay Traffic Shaine M. Collins Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic Chase C. Conway Lock Haven Failure to Pay Non-traffic Angel D. Coudriet Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Kathryn M. Cowder Bigler (2) Failure to Pay Traffic Linda L. Darr Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Darla L. Daub Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Robert L. Dittmar Jr. Clearfield (2) Summons Undelivered Traffic Terry L. Dixon State College (2) Failure to Respond Traffic Tia N. Dixon Clearfield Failure to Respond Non-traffic Travis W. Dixon Clearfield (2) Failure to Pay Traffic and Failure to Appear Marlene L. Dyne Kane Failure to Pay Traffic Dustin T. Edwards Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic Page E. Eltringham Ohio Failure to Pay Non-traffic Peggy S. Evans Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Heather Miller-Feaster Morrisdale (3) Failure to Pay Traffic Joseph Finch Woodland (4) Failure to Pay Traffic Joseph L. Fyock II Brookville Summons Undelivered Traffic Heather D. Gains Houtzdale Summons Undelivered Owen T. Gearhart Woodland Failure to Pay Traffic Jeffrey D. Haffey Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic Deborah D. Harris Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Jess Hathcock Indiana, Pa. Failure to Pay Non-traffic Mark D. Heath Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic James M. Huber Madera Failure to Pay Traffic Brenda L. Hull Curwensville Failure to Pay Traffic Aaron L. Keeler Morrisdale Failure to Pay Traffic Matthew J. Kennedy Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Richard I. Kennedy Clearfield Failure to Respond Non-traffic Tyler J. Knepp Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Vaughn E. Krepps — Failure to Pay Non-traffic Rodney Lancaster Unknown (2) Failure to Pay Non-traffic Jessica L. Lantzy DuBois Summons Undelivered Non-traffic Darach J. Lahr-Lunghofer Clearfield Failure to Respond Non-traffic Anton R. Leskovansky Jersey Shore Failure to Pay Traffic Elisha R. Lewis DuBois Failure to Pay Traffic Jerry G. Lind Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic Nicole L. Luzier Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Robert Mack St. Marys Failure to Pay Traffic Amy J. Maines Philipsburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic Joseph S. Maines Glen Richey (3) Failure to Respond Traffic Joshua J. Martin Somerset Failure to Respond Traffic Philip Martin New Britain, Conn. Summons Undelivered Traffic Gerald E. May Harrisburg Failure to Pay Traffic Gerald E. May Harrisburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic Rose E. May Harrisburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic Joshua P. Miller DuBois Failure to Respond Traffic Daniel C. Mines Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Diana L. Montgomery Meadville (3) Failure to Respond Traffic Amanda Novak Randall, Ohio Failure to Pay Traffic Jacob C. Page Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Brandon C. Perine DuBois Failure to Pay Traffic Jaya M. Reed Madera Failure to Pay Traffic Kyle A. Renaud DuBois Failure to Pay Traffic Amber R. Rivera DuBois Failure to Respond Traffic Belinda Robles Olanta Failure to Pay Traffic Lawrence C. Rodgers Osceola Mills Failure to Pay Traffic Christy G. Rogus Dekalb, Ill. Failure to Respond Non-traffic Misty D. Ross Osceola Mills Failure to Pay Traffic Michael S. Schaeffer Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic William A. Schuster Jr. Meshoppen Failure to Pay Non-traffic Timothy W. Scott Flinton Failure to Pay Non-traffic David J. Shank Irvona Failure to Pay Traffic Joshua L. Shannon Bigler Failure to Respond Traffic April L. Siple Reynoldsville Failure to Pay Traffic Virgil W. Small Dayton, PA. Failure to Respond Traffic Shawna Smeal Houtzdale (3) Failure to Respond Traffic Brian K. Smith Clearfield Failure to Respond Traffic Melissa Smith Burnside Summons Undelivered Non-traffic Michael K. Spicher — (3) Traffic Summons Undelivered Bailee Stephenson Wallaceton Failure to Pay Traffic Walter W. Stevens Flinton Failure to Pay Traffic Amy Jo Strong Altoona Failure to Respond Non-traffic Stephen W. Strong Jr. Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Failure to Pay Non-traffic Steven R. Swift Frenchville Failure to Pay Traffic Ernest P. Tavares Clearfield (2) Failure to Pay Non-traffic Douglas W. Taylor Curwensville Failure to Pay Traffic Jeffrey D. Ten-Kate Clearfield Failure to Pay Traffic Sonam Uraw Erie Failure to Pay Non-traffic Emarion L. Wallace Philipsburg Failure to Pay Non-traffic Joseph P. Walsh Wisconsin Failure to Pay Non-traffic Joseph M. Williams II Indiana, Pa. (1) Summons Undelivered Non-traffic; (3) Summons Undelivered Traffic Timothy C. Wills Houtzdale Failure to Pay Traffic Russell A. Yost Clearfield (4) Failure to Pay Traffic Marvin Zgonic Clearfield (4) Failure to Pay Non-traffic Raymond Zuest Clearfield Failure to Pay Non-traffic