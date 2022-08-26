State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Aug. 18 in the area of Main Street and Goss Aly in Bradford Township. During a traffic stop, a 48-year-old Houtzdale man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending.
- State police reported a theft occurred Aug. 23 on Glendale Avenue in Morris Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole approximately 20 sheets of yellow tin sheet metal from a fielded area. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police reported an overdose occurred July 30 on George Street in Curwensville Borough. No further information was released.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Aug. 13 in the area of the Lumber City Highway and Kirk Street in Ferguson Township. During a traffic stop, a 45-year-old Curwensville woman was allegedly found to be driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Aug. 25 on Washington Avenue in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop for a window tint violation, a 29-year-old DuBois man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and found in possession of drug paraphernalia. His passenger – a 31-year-old DuBois woman – was also in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, police said. Charges were filed.