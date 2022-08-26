Community invited to free performance as part of the Diversity, Arts and Lecture Series

DUBOIS – The Diversity, Arts and Lecture Series, presented by Penn State DuBois Student Engagement will kick off the fall season with comedian, AJ Wilkerson, also known as Florida’s Comedic Superhero: Captain Autism, on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

“We would love to see our community come and share this experience with us. AJ takes what is a very challenging and hard topic, autism, and shares his experiences with the world through comedy,” said Brittany Stanton, student engagement coordinator for Penn State DuBois.

Wilkerson’s website describes him as “…a stand-up comedian from Levy County, FL. Diagnosed with Autism as an adult, his comedy reflects both his boisterous personality as well as the unique way his brain works, even (especially) when it works against him. With his nervous charm, endearing smile, and a wholly Floridian ability to make the absurd seem reasonable,?AJ?has quickly become one of the most relevant young comics working today.

His alter ego, “Captain Autism”, has delighted audiences all over the country while working with comedy veterans, including Dean Napolitano, Chris Cope, Rodney Norman, John Caparulo, Melissa Villaseñor, Akaash Singh, and even the tater himself, the legendary Ron White!”

The Penn State DuBois Diversity, Arts and Lecture Series (DAL) strives to provide unique and diverse opportunities for all students and the greater DuBois community. These events are offered free of charge and provide education, a space for civil discourse, and engaging entertainers to our area.

The DAL Series schedule is available on the Penn State DuBois master calendar. If you would like additional information or would like to be added to the mailing list, please contact the Student Engagement Office at 814-375-4764 or studentactivities@psu.edu.