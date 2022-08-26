DUBOIS – The Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team will hold its 13th annual Walk for Prevention & Awareness Sept. 11.

The walk will take place at the DuBois City Park, beginning at 1 p.m. The park opens at noon.

People have the option to register day-of or online; from the homepage select, “13th Annual Walk” and then “Registration.”

In addition to the walk, the event will feature refreshments, resources, guest speakers, raffles and more.

For more information, please e-mail info@1istoomany.org or follow https://www.facebook.com/CJSPT.

The event is being held during Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month and on Suicide Prevention & Awareness Day in Clearfield County.

Support Group

The team also has a “Healing After Suicide Loss Support Group” that meets the fourth Monday monthly.

The meeting takes place from 5:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. at PSU DuBois’ Hiller Building in the Quiet Lounge.

People may also participate via ZOOM. RSVP to mbrown@1istoomany.org or 814-371-5100, ext. 361.

QPR Training

QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer – the three simple steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

People trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.

QPR can be learned in the team’s “Gatekeeper” course in as little as one hour.

To schedule a QPR Training for your staff, group or club, please contact: info@1istoomany.org or 814-371-5100, ext. 361.