CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently held its monthly meeting for August.

Chair Bob Tubbs of Curwensville announced that the 2022 CCDC Roosevelt Banquet will be held on Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Food will be served at 12 p.m. and catered by Apple Catering at the Copper Cork Event Center, located at 512 Arnold Ave., in Clearfield.

Confirmed special guest speakers are Senator Sharif Street, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee, Mike Molesevich, candidate for the 15th Congressional District and Erica Vogt, candidate for the 75th PA House.

State candidates Josh Shapiro for governor and Austin Davis for lieutenant governor as well as John Fetterman for U.S. Senate have been invited to speak.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. For tickets, you may contact the CCDC at 814-205-3541, by e-mailing clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com or in-person at the CCDC Headquarters, located at 106 N. Second St., in Clearfield.

HQ is open every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Extended hours through election day will be Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. As a reminder, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.