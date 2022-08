Cathy Joan Siple-Harris, 57, of Punxsutawney, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born in DuBois September 04, 1964, the only daughter of Thomas Leroy Siple and Betty Joan (Peace) Siple. Cathy was a 1982 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. Cathy was an amazing hard-working woman that held a full-time job at DuBois Logistics, while […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cathy-joan-siple-harris/