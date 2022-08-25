DUBOIS – The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, Direct Workforce Care and the Pennsylvania National Guard have teamed up for your health and a little fun for families, too.

Friday, Sept. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can stop by DuBois Country Club for free health assessments and testing. There will also be free refreshments compliments of DWC.

Event Organizer and WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty said, “PA National Guard Chief Zach Lungren, who is a native of DuBois, will be landing a Blackhawk Helicopter on the 18th fairway for everyone to come see and touch. This should be a really cool experience for all.”

Other vehicles from the PA Army National Guard, DuBois Police Department, DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, EMS teams and more will be available to “touch.”

Direct Workforce Care will be offering health assessments, A1C assessment, blood sugar check, lipid panel, hearing testing and pulmonary function testing on site at no charge. However, there will be a processing fee from the lab for lipid testing

The event is part of the WPAL’s 911 Tribute weekend. There are still spots open for teams in the four-person Golf Scramble taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Organizers ask that you pre-register for this event, as there are a limited number of spaces available. Register online at www.wpalglowgolf.org, by calling 814-299-7640 or e-mailing info@wpal.org

You can also “like” the WPAL page on Facebook to stay up to date on this event, at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois.