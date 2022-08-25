CLEARFIELD – A local man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, as well as sending inappropriate pictures to multiple other juvenile girls through social media.

Justin K. Sypin, 28, of Allport has been charged with child pornography (two counts), unlawful contact with a minor-obscene and other sexual materials and performances (10 counts), unlawful contact with minor-sexual abuse of children (15 counts), aggravated indecent assault (10 counts) and aggravated indecent assault without consent (10 counts), all felonies, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault (10 counts) and indecent assault without consent (10 counts).

In April, Clearfield state police opened the investigation following an allegation that Sypin had entered the girl’s room last summer while she was asleep and molested her until she woke up.

The victim had also reported in July of 2021 that Sypin “always” Snap Chats girls who are around her age, which was 10, at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

She said his account has a list of girls who appear to be young based upon their pictures and use of Bitmojis, or personalized emojis of themselves.

During a Child Advocacy Center interview in April, she said Sypin added her on Snap Chat and tried to contact her, prompting her to block him on all social media.

She said Sypin had been around multiple times since the incident last summer, even though he’d been advised not to have any contact with her.

Her story was corroborated by another juvenile girl who said Sypin was “weird with little girls,” and “always” talks to 12- to 13-year-olds.

She said she was personally aware of at least three girls who have blocked Sypin on social media accounts for being inappropriate, and that he specifically asked one girl sexual questions.

In a Child Advocacy Center interview, that victim reported having multiple inappropriate physical encounters with Sypin, as well as receiving multiple inappropriate social media messages.

She said Sypin wanted to meet her alone, but she refused “because she knew his intentions” and was aware he talks to other young girls on Facebook and Snap Chat.

On June 10, state police obtained a search warrant for phones and other electronic devices belonging to Sypin. He also agreed to speak with investigators.

Sypin allegedly admitted to having molested the 10-year-old girl on 10, separate occasions while she was asleep one night last summer.

He also allegedly admitted to having sent approximately 15 pictures of his private area to girls on social media that he knew were under age 17, including a seven-year-old.

On one of Sypin’s phones, investigators observed multiple nude photographs of “obviously” prepubescent girls, according to the affidavit.

Sypin advised state police that on one phone, he had created a fake Snap Chat to make it appear as though he was a 10-year-old boy so he could talk to girls that age and solicit photographs.

Sypin waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, sending his case to county court for further disposition. Bail is set at $150,000 monetary.