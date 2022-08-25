KYLERTOWN – All members of the community are invited to attend a free presentation by the Pennsylvania State Police on how to avoid becoming the victim of scams.

The program is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., in Kylertown.

Trooper Chandra Baughman will present information on how to identify scams run through phone calls, e-mails, the internet and more, as well as tactics that can prevent individuals from becoming victims.

Baughman cited a recent rise in such activity in the area, which makes learning how to identify threats and potential scams more important than ever.

According to Social Catfish, a web-based organization dedicated to eradicating internet scams, more than $108 million is lost through scams in Pennsylvania each year through online scams alone.

Pennsylvania also ranks eighth in states across the country for most money lost to scams. In 2020, a record $4.2 billion was lost to online scammers, nation-wide.

The AARP says senior citizens are most likely to find themselves the victim of a scam, with consumers of all ages reporting a record-breaking $5.8 billion loss to all types of fraudulent activity in the United States in 2021.

For more information on this program, or the Kylertown Center for Active Living, call 814-345-6338.

Centers for active living are a part of communities throughout Central Pennsylvania that provide meaningful activities and social settings for area seniors. The centers are maintained by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.

For more information on all of the services provided by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, visit www.ccaaa.net.