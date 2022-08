Marie B. Snedden, 94, of Hollidaysburg, formerly of Anita, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Garvey Manor Nursing Home in Hollidaysburg. She was born August 13, 1928, to John and Bertha (Carol) Sivanich in Anita. Marie was an employee of G.C. Murphy Co.. She married Matthew W. Snedden on July 14, 1951, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marie-b-snedden/