CLEARFIELD – Recently the Old Town Sportsmen’s Club hosted a .22 and shotgun shoot for local boy scout troops.

Scouts from Troop 2 and Troop 9 showed up to shoot at various targets and distances with .22 rifles, as well as to shoot skeet with shotguns.

Some scouts worked on qualifying for rifle and shotgun merit badge requirements, while others just participated for fun. The club provided lunch and goody bags full of all kinds of cool stuff for the scouts.

Troop leaders would like to thank the Old Town Sportsmen’s Club for putting on this fun event for the scouts.