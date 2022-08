Sarah “Leona” White, 101, of Centre Hall, Penn., passed away suddenly on Monday, August 15, 2022 while enjoying life with family in Mill Gap, Va. She was born July 29, 1921 in Hillsdale, a daughter of the late John Henry and Sarah Caroline (Douglas) Gromley. On June 22, 1946 she married Donald J White and moved to Juneau, where she […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sarah-leona-white/