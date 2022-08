On August 18th, Reverend Wayne L. Plyler, 89, of Indiana, PA, was carried on to his heavenly reward, peacefully in his home, with his loving wife and family by his side. He will be remembered as a faithful preacher, a wise builder, a ready helper, a friendly conversationalist, and a man who was greatly loved by family and friends alike. […]

