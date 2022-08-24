PHILIPSBURG– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated drivers on its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg.

The contractor plans to complete daytime paving operations Thursday, Aug. 25, and Friday, Aug. 26, while previously-announced overnight work will take place next week.

The contractor intends to keep two lanes open as often as possible while completing daytime paving but advises drivers to anticipate periods where traffic is reduced to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control.

Drivers should build extra time into their schedules to compensate for these periods of intermittent flagging.

Previously-announced overnight work was delayed due to weather and is now scheduled to begin Sunday, Aug. 28, and continue through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Crews will work 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. daily during this period. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during overnight operations.

Once paving is complete, the contractor will complete pavement markings, signing, driveway and side road adjustments, tie-ins, topsoil and seeding throughout the work zone.

Overall work on the project includes adding an approximately one-mile center turning lane between Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53, associated widening, traffic signal upgrades, paving and drainage improvements.

It also includes replacing the bridge that spans Laurel Run and constructing a box culvert. The addition of the turning lane will enhance safety for motorists by reducing traffic congestion.

Clearwater Construction Inc. of Mercer, Pa., is the contractor for this $8.1 million job. PennDOT anticipates project completion in late October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.