Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Beer-Battered Potato Wedges – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. A great appetizer! Ingredients 4 medium baking potatoes 1 cup all-purpose flour 1/4 cup milk 1 egg 1 tablespoon seasoned salt 1 tablespoon canola oil 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1/2 cup beer (or nonalcoholic beer) Oil for deep-fat frying Sour cream Steps -Scrub and pierce potatoes. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-beer-battered-potato-wedges/