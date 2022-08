This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Xena. Xena is a young female mixed-breed dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, she was surrendered to the rescue center due to her family no longer being able to keep her. She is friendly, playful, and funny. For more information on Xena, […]

