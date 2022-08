J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79. Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1960 and served in the United States […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/j-douglas-doug-cole/