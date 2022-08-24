(Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.)

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to Scottish Heights Golf Course around 10:03 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, to investigate the cause and origin of a fire that destroyed a barn being utilized as a maintenance building.

“This loss is devastating as all of our equipment and maintenance supplies are also destroyed,” said a representative of the golf course in an Aug. 21 Facebook post.

Police say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but it is still being investigated.

The total amount of damages is estimated to be $700,000.00.

The victims are listed as a 50-year-old female and a 51-year-old male, both of Brockport.

The golf course and restaurant are closed on Wednesday as a result of the fire.

“We are very close to completing the repairs needed to open and are so thankful to everyone who is helping expedite the process,” said a representative of the golf course in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Mowers arrived yesterday from Clarion Oaks Golf Course. We are unbelievably grateful to them and Pat Knouse for that incredible gesture. We would also like to thank Denny & Ruth Ross, Merle McWilliams, Eric Kline and Ron Sunderland for just being great caring people. We will continue to give updates as we have more information. Thank you to everyone for all of your thoughts and kind words. We appreciate it more than you know.”