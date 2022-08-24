BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 15-year-old boy in Bell Township, Clearfield County.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an investigation was launched into an incident in which a 15-year-old male was shot in the hand and eye with a BB gun around 7:20 p.m. on August 23, along East Main Street in Bell Township.

The victim was transported by vehicle to Mahaffey Community Ambulance and then transported by EMS to a location where he was flown to Children’s Hospital.

No further details were released.