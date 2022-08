Ernest Lee “Gomer” Wolfe, 73, of Brookville PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA. Gomer was born on November 4, 1948, to the late Wilbert Byron and Twila Rebecca (Osborne) Wolfe. On August 6, 1993, he married Virginia Louise Shaffer in DuBois PA; she preceded him in passing on […]

