CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Government will soon bid farewell to its director of veterans affairs.
Tuesday, the board of commissioners voted to accept the resignation of Betina Nicklas, effective Friday, Sept. 2.
“She has served our veterans community for [10.5 years],” expressed John Sobel, commissioner chairman.
“We certainly thank Betina for all the work she’s done and her many, many hours of devoted service.”
“We wish her well in whatever direction her future takes her, but her service will be missed here in Clearfield County.”
In other business, the commissioners:
- rescinded the Aug. 9 approval of an IT amendment to its U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreement.
- approved state RASA and VOJO grants totaling $154,862 to help fund the Victim/Witness Office in 2023 and 2024.
- proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month and Sept. 11 as Suicide Prevention & Awareness Day in Clearfield County.
- proclaimed the month of September as Hunger Action Month in Clearfield County.
- approved seven new hires, one employee transfer and five employee separations/retirements (in addition to Nicklas).
- approved the minutes of the Aug. 9 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.