CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Government will soon bid farewell to its director of veterans affairs.

Tuesday, the board of commissioners voted to accept the resignation of Betina Nicklas, effective Friday, Sept. 2.

“She has served our veterans community for [10.5 years],” expressed John Sobel, commissioner chairman.

“We certainly thank Betina for all the work she’s done and her many, many hours of devoted service.”

“We wish her well in whatever direction her future takes her, but her service will be missed here in Clearfield County.”

In other business, the commissioners: