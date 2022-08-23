HARRISBURG – Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey announced on Monday the application period for the 2022 Act 13 Unconventional Gas Well Fund (UGWF) grant program is open as of Aug. 22, 2022.

“Grant programs like these are an integral part of how we fund the fire service in the commonwealth,” McGarvey said. “Departments are struggling with a variety of impacts from declining volunteer rates, increased costs, and fewer public donations.

“We want to make sure qualified departments get access to this much-needed state support as quickly as possible.”

Fire companies, rescue companies and emergency medical services throughout the 40 counties in which unconventional gas wells are located, or counties that directly border those counties, are eligible to apply for the grants.

Eligible projects in accordance with the 2022 UGWF Grant Program provided by the Act 13 of 2012, include development, delivery and sustainment of training, professional certification or the acquisition of specialized equipment for emergency responses relating to natural gas production from unconventional gas wells.

Eligible projects include:

Obtaining professional national certification of members.

Purchase of firefighting, emergency medical, rescue or air monitoring equipment used at or related to an unconventional gas well pad incident on, or related to, an unconventional gas well pad. All equipment purchased through the Program will also include training on the equipment provided by the PSFA at no additional costs to the grant recipient(s).

Training classes and required educational materials to prepare for incidents at an unconventional gas well pad or related to the unconventional gas industry.

The online application period begins Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, and will remain open until Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 4 p.m. Detailed information about the program and instructions on how to apply is available online at www.OSFC.pa.gov.