CLEARFIELD – Local country music performer, Jerry Schickling, raised $1,600 to benefit the Emma Thomson Political Science Scholarship Fund.

A check was presented to Emma’s family following Jerry’s performance at the Cruise & Brews Music Festival on Saturday at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Schickling wanted to honor Thomson’s memory by raising funds prior to and during the event.

All proceeds benefited the scholarship, which was started by the John P. Murtha Foundation.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Jerry Schickling, Dave Thomson, Molly Thomson, Doug Thomson, Ayla Thomson, Beverly Schickling, Susan Vitullo, Visit Clearfield County; Logan Cramer, Bigfoot Radio 102.1; Greg Neeper, GANT News; and Greg Hallstrom, Clearfield County Fair & Park Board.