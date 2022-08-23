Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of a female scattering rubbish on the side of the road. Police located the female and she agreed to pick up the items.
- Police and EMS responded to a report of a female experiencing a medical emergency while sitting in a vehicle. Emergency personnel arrived and assisted the female out of the vehicle and into an ambulance.
- Police responded to a report of a dispute between two people at an East Cherry Street residence. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
- Police received a report of an alleged theft of a package from an East Walnut Street residence. The investigation continues at this time.
- Police received a report of trespassing at a Bigler Avenue residence. The incident was to have occurred within the last two weeks, and the investigation continues at this time.
- Police responded to a “911 hang-up” call at a NW Fourth Avenue residence. Clearfield County Control advised that the caller requested an ambulance before hanging up. Police arrived and located a female who required medical attention; EMS arrived and transported the female to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of public drunkenness Aug. 20 in the area of Turnpike Avenue and Paradise School Road in Lawrence Township. During the incident, a male was jumping out in front of passing vehicles. He was later taken to the hospital for evaluation and allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.
- Police received a report of a domestic assault Aug. 19 on Park Avenue Extension in Lawrence Township. As a result, a male was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting and threatening a female. He was subsequently housed in county jail to await arraignment.
- Police have arrested a teen for burglary, criminal trespass, underage drinking and related offenses following incidents at Sheetz and Walmart on Aug. 21. According to police, a 19-year-old male acted extremely disorderly by ripping open five bags of chips and attempting to steal packages of gum at Sheetz. Then, he allegedly forced entry at Walmart and opened up more chips until he was chased from the store. He was found by police outside, and taken into custody.