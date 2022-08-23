CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield school board on Monday night voted to approve substitute rates for the 2022-23 school year.

Substitute rates were approved as follows: $10/hour, food services; $10/hour, custodial but $15/hour for retirees; $13/hour, health assistant; $9.75/hour, paraprofessional; $9.75/hour, secretary; $12/hour, technology; $120, full-day teacher; and $60, half-day teacher.

Superintendent Terry Struble said he was cautious not to raise the substitute rates above the starting rates, so there would be incentive to seek permanent employment.

Last week, he explained the reasoning behind a retiree rate for custodians. Since there is no “dead time” and they can essentially substitute immediately, it was his hope that by offering the higher rate it would encourage them to sub.

Struble also pointed out the rate increase of a full-day substitute teacher from $100 to $120 would make their pay the equivalent of an eight-hour shift at Sheetz.

“I think our substitute teachers are deserving of at least that,” he said.